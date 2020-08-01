Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €5.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €5.50 ($6.18) price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 27.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DBK. Oddo Bhf set a €5.40 ($6.07) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($8.65) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.42) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €6.33 ($7.11).

Deutsche Bank stock opened at €7.59 ($8.53) on Thursday. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($13.89) and a 1 year high of €18.49 ($20.78). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.48.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

