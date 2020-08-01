Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €4.50 by Barclays

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €4.50 ($5.06) price objective from Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 40.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DBK. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.29) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.65) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €5.70 ($6.40) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($8.65) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €6.33 ($7.11).

FRA DBK opened at €7.59 ($8.53) on Thursday. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($13.89) and a 1 year high of €18.49 ($20.78). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.48.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

