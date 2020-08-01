Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) – Wedbush lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DENN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens lowered Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Denny’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.38. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Denny’s had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,709,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,846,000 after buying an additional 819,128 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Denny’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,301,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 4.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,101,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 47,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $78,615.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 806,936 shares in the company, valued at $9,215,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

