Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

