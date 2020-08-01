Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.13.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK opened at $209.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.97. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $220.36.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.52 million. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $356,690.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,505. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $381,395,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 750,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,617,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $90,450,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,780 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.