Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Insider Sells $2,659,120.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) insider Caroti Stefano sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,260,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Caroti Stefano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

On Friday, June 5th, Caroti Stefano sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $829,800.00.

NYSE:DECK opened at $209.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.89. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $220.36.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 27.12%. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 126.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.