DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in BlackRock by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in BlackRock by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BlackRock by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in BlackRock by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 2,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $1,497,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,388 shares of company stock worth $30,536,679. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $575.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $556.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.32. The stock has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $592.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

