DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 8,989 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,664,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,477 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $90,016,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,620,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $70,716,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 562.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,577,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 174,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $7,256,088.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 486,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $21,776,590.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,187,598 shares of company stock valued at $51,642,778. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APO stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $467.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 61.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APO. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

