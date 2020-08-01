DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 888 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,144 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 117,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 53,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on GSK shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GSK opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. Analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 58.99%.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.