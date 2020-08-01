DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 77 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Linde by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,755,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,367 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Linde by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,772,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Linde by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,457,000 after acquiring an additional 949,256 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,113,000 after acquiring an additional 750,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Linde by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,222,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,500,000 after acquiring an additional 396,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $245.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $248.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra dropped their price target on Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Linde from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

