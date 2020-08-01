DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,948,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 39,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.2% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,630. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.57. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.