DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 34.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 7.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 216,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 60.8% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

In other news, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $271,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

