DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,335,000 after buying an additional 41,039 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 673.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $3,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $83.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.56. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

