DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 172.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total value of $71,837,410.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SNY opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

