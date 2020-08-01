DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.50.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.83, for a total value of $8,134,434.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,741,454.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 171,031 shares of company stock worth $67,284,857. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $413.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.97 and its 200-day moving average is $335.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $420.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

