DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 233 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 47,650 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 709,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,208,000 after purchasing an additional 365,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 12,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $564,625.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,498.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $683,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,826 shares of company stock valued at $6,594,303 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $47.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

