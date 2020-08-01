DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $69,119,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,110,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,833,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,261,000 after purchasing an additional 153,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,803,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $295.27 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $295.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

