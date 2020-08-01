DA Davidson Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QCR in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.27.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $469.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.13. QCR has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $44.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.81 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 18.59%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

In related news, Director James M. Field bought 1,810 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,245.60. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in QCR during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR by 25.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 50.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

