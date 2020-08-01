DA Davidson Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1st Source in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.30.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. 1st Source had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRCE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $33.12 on Thursday. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $846.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,294,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 308,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 76,041 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 536,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 44,972 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 34,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

