D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 652.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI opened at $66.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.