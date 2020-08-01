Cytokinetics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,617 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 862% compared to the typical volume of 376 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.44. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $29.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 29,999 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $594,580.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Santo J. Costa sold 8,332 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $141,644.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,550 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 83,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 189,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 639,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

