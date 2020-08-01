CVR Partners (UAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter.

NYSE UAN opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $113.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.36.

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

