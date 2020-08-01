Curtiss-Wright (CW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $601.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CW opened at $89.12 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $149.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

