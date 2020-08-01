CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CSI Compressco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of CSI Compressco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CSI Compressco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CSI Compressco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.19.

Shares of CCLP stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million. Research analysts expect that CSI Compressco will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

