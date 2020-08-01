Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives C$14.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRR.UN. CIBC dropped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

TSE CRR.UN opened at C$13.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.94. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.26 and a twelve month high of C$16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 14.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.68%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

