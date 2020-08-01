Critical Survey: Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) vs. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (NYSE:EDPFY)

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) and EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Enel Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A pays out 96.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enel Chile has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Enel Chile is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Enel Chile and EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Chile 0 0 1 0 3.00 EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A 0 1 3 1 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Enel Chile and EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Chile N/A N/A N/A EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A 3.96% 4.48% 1.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of Enel Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enel Chile and EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Chile $3.45 billion 1.19 $414.61 million N/A N/A EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A $16.05 billion 1.20 $573.16 million $1.57 33.66

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Chile.

Summary

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A beats Enel Chile on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 111 generation units, including 38 hydroelectric, 22 thermal, and 51 wind powered generation units. It distributed electricity to approximately 1.8 million customers, including residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and toll customers. The company also provides consulting, management, administration, and contract operation services related to information systems, technological information, telecommunications, and control systems in South America; and develops real estate projects in Chile. The company was formerly known as Enersis Chile S.A. and changed its name to Enel Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Enel Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Iberoamérica S.R.L.

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources. It also distributes and supplies gas. The company has an installed capacity of 27 GW; and serves 9,848,384 electricity customers and 1,595,347 gas customers. It also operates 285,121 kilometers of distribution overhead lines; and 54,056 kilometers of distribution underground lines. In addition, the company offers engineering, laboratory tests, professional training, energy, and property management services. EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.