Critical Contrast: HighPoint Resources (XOGAQ) & Its Rivals

HighPoint Resources (OTCMKTS: XOGAQ) is one of 187 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare HighPoint Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

This table compares HighPoint Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources -144.41% -7.52% -2.29% HighPoint Resources Competitors -51.34% -3.09% 2.88%

This table compares HighPoint Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources $906.64 million -$1.39 billion -0.22 HighPoint Resources Competitors $10.10 billion $587.15 million 7.02

HighPoint Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than HighPoint Resources. HighPoint Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

HighPoint Resources has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPoint Resources’ rivals have a beta of 2.42, indicating that their average stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of HighPoint Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of HighPoint Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HighPoint Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A HighPoint Resources Competitors 2781 10237 13794 468 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 91.78%. Given HighPoint Resources’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HighPoint Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

HighPoint Resources rivals beat HighPoint Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.