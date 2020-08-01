Critical Analysis: Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) versus Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF)

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) and Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and Bancorp 34’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial $351.91 million 3.88 $94.24 million $0.68 14.19 Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.78 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Risk & Volatility

Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Capitol Federal Financial and Bancorp 34, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitol Federal Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capitol Federal Financial presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.44%. Given Capitol Federal Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Capitol Federal Financial is more favorable than Bancorp 34.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.0% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Capitol Federal Financial pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial 20.36% 5.24% 0.74% Bancorp 34 8.80% 4.06% 0.45%

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats Bancorp 34 on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans that include various property types, which comprise hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Colorado, Arkansas, California, Montana, and Arizona. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; invests in various securities; and engages in the reinsurance and real estate businesses. It operates a network of 58 branches, including 48 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in 9 counties throughout Kansas and 3 counties in Missouri. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, as well as the metropolitan area of greater Kansas. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land development loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and consumer and other loans. It operates 4 full-service banking centers, including 1 each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and 2 in Maricopa County, Arizona, as well as 10 residential mortgage and commercial loan production offices in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

