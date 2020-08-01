Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 220.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 870,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 65,127 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,530,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 63,030 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 559,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.73.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $820.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($4.49). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 155.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.