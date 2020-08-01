Credit Suisse Group Raises Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $17.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Six Flags Entertainment to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Six Flags Entertainment from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.46.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

