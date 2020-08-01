Credit Suisse Group Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $465.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $460.00 to $465.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.85.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $439.20 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $454.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $413.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a PE ratio of 119.35, a P/E/G ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.56, for a total value of $17,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,785,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $377,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,794 shares of company stock worth $48,071,718 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in ServiceNow by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,058,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1,982.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 131,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,407,000 after buying an additional 125,519 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

