Credit Suisse Group Increases Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $216.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $199.00 to $216.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s previous close.

NSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

NSC stock opened at $192.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.16. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total value of $1,739,188.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,226.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,385 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 183.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $258,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,243 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 84.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $270,964,000 after purchasing an additional 848,186 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $64,634,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16,554.2% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 442,328 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

