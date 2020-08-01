Credit Suisse Group Boosts Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target to $83.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s current price.

FBHS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS opened at $76.50 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.36.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 24,578 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.