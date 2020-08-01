Crawford & Company (CRD.A) to Release Earnings on Monday

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Crawford & Company had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter.

Crawford & Company stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. Crawford & Company has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.46 million, a PE ratio of -104.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

