CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on September 14th

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the business services provider on Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th.

CRA International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 492.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. CRA International has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CRA International to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $41.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. CRA International has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $123.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.42 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CRA International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

