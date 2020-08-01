CQS New City High Yield Fund (LON:NCYF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.43

Shares of CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and traded as low as $47.60. CQS New City High Yield Fund shares last traded at $47.60, with a volume of 375,843 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50. The firm has a market cap of $205.20 million and a PE ratio of 25.32.

Get CQS New City High Yield Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a boost from CQS New City High Yield Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. CQS New City High Yield Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.