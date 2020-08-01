CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $114,330.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $117,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $116,985.00.

On Friday, July 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $349,065.00.

On Monday, July 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $115,335.00.

On Friday, July 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $116,925.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $117,495.00.

On Monday, July 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $111,705.00.

On Friday, July 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $109,785.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $109,815.00.

On Monday, July 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $109,920.00.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.89. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.80.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.02 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 24.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CorVel in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRVL. BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

