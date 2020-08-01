Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) CEO Wendell P. Weeks Sells 94,928 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GLW stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $31.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Corning by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $771,552,000 after acquiring an additional 255,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,251,000 after acquiring an additional 479,204 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corning by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $202,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $232,539,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

