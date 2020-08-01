Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $246,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549,840 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,219,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $141,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,931 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $197,547,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,787,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,621,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $101,058,000 after acquiring an additional 702,505 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE F opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.48.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

