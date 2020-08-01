Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,309 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,437 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 62,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 643,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 323,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 42,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth $99,723,000.

IMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Imperial Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Imperial Oil to a “sell” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $15.63 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

