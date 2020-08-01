Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 354 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 163,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 114,161 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 158,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 40,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VNO opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.40. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.51.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

