Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 248 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 60.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,255,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,190 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at $148,510,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 115.7% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,977,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $70,492,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,500,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,044 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $91.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.45 and a beta of 1.36. Pinduoduo Inc has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average is $54.41.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($2.39). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 37.60% and a negative net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDD. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

