Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 146.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 679.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,515,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,178,000 after buying an additional 13,524,167 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 60,885,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697,551 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 214.0% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 12,309,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389,494 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $97,814,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,721,000.

Shares of VICI opened at $21.73 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 69.43 and a quick ratio of 69.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,243. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura upped their price target on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

