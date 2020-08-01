Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 122.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 588,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 323,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 216,846 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 101.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CS opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday. Oddo Bhf raised Credit Suisse Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

