Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $58,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Cintas by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,602,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Cintas by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Cintas by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $301.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.04. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $311.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

