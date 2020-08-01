Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $54,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688,130 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,267,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,896 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,868,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,031,000 after acquiring an additional 138,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,513,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,702,000 after acquiring an additional 294,743 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $614,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.11. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

