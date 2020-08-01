Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Loews by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Loews by 5.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Loews by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Loews by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. Loews Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 93,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.24 per share, with a total value of $3,197,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,525,695.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 348,093 shares of company stock worth $11,400,428. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

L has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

