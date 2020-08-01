Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $29,000 Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $73,988,000. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $90,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,560 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 63.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,370,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,129,000 after purchasing an additional 533,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $13,737,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.61. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.