Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.2% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

PG opened at $131.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $132.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

