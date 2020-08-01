CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,139,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COR stock opened at $129.05 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $130.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $90,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,839.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,629,128 shares of company stock worth $560,616,895. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

